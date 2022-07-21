AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3,382.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in AT&T by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AT&T Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

