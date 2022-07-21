Autogrill (OTC:ATGSY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC lowered shares of Autogrill (OTC:ATGSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATGSY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Autogrill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Autogrill from €6.50 ($6.57) to €6.80 ($6.87) in a report on Friday, May 27th.

OTC:ATGSY opened at C$8.00 on Wednesday. Autogrill has a 12 month low of C$6.00 and a 12 month high of C$12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.55.

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,300 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

