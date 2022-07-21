Avalanche Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.04 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and $1.04 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $22.89 or 0.00100506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000566 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017925 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00234942 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00040045 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007604 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 283,874,717 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

