Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) PT Lowered to $28.00

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

