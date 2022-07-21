Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Down 23.6% in June

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 840,800 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 592,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

NYSE:AVY traded up $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $175.45. 2,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.07.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

