AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AVDX. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 16.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at 7.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 5.86 and a 52-week high of 27.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is 7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is 8.80.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.21 by 0.10. The firm had revenue of 71.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 68.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,886,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after purchasing an additional 322,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,324,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,536 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,272,000. Tikvah Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 2,817,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after acquiring an additional 561,280 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

