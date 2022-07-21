Azuki 1-Day Volume Reaches $123.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, Azuki has traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $175,047.42 and approximately $123.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance.

Azuki Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

