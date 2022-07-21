B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Trading Up 1.1 %

RILYN stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.69.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be given a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

