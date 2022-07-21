BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) versus El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Critical Comparison

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) and El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BAB and El Pollo Loco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A El Pollo Loco 0 1 0 0 2.00

El Pollo Loco has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.00%. Given El Pollo Loco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe El Pollo Loco is more favorable than BAB.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.07 million 2.34 $650,000.00 $0.05 19.80 El Pollo Loco $454.36 million 0.80 $29.12 million $0.75 13.19

This table compares BAB and El Pollo Loco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

El Pollo Loco has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. El Pollo Loco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of El Pollo Loco shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of El Pollo Loco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BAB has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, El Pollo Loco has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and El Pollo Loco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 12.27% 13.25% 8.65% El Pollo Loco 5.97% 9.62% 4.85%

Summary

El Pollo Loco beats BAB on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 68 franchise units and 4 licensed units in operation in 20 states. BAB, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses one restaurant in the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

