Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.96 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Baby Doge Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $151.56 million and $4.96 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004447 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00323515 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00016052 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001805 BTC.
About Baby Doge Coin
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
Baby Doge Coin Coin Trading
