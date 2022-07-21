Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 39.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares in the company, valued at $20,151,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $26,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,151,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,237,684 shares of company stock worth $2,488,942,236 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 25.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 175,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.