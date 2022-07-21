Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Trading Down 6.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.14. 431,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,870,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,237,684 shares of company stock worth $2,488,942,236 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 7.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.82 and a beta of 1.55.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

