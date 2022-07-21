Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0032 per share by the bank on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BBDO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.55. 14,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 19.74%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. ( NYSE:BBDO Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.