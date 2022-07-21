Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Bank First has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bank First has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank First to earn $7.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Shares of BFC opened at $76.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $72.12. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $66.64 and a fifty-two week high of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $578.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.30.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 36.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank First will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank First from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bank First by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank First by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank First in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 22.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 26.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

