Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

Banner Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ BANR opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.99. Banner has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth $275,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

