Barclays Cuts American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target to $157.00

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $172.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.78.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $144.71 on Monday. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $355,066,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after buying an additional 906,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,331,000 after buying an additional 702,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

