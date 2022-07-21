Barclays Cuts Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $44.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.12.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,151,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,151,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,237,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,942,236. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,319,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $501,229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 312.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,252,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,977,000 after buying an additional 14,587,722 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,658,000 after buying an additional 10,021,569 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,172,000 after buying an additional 8,563,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

