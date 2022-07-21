Barclays Cuts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $308.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $334.00 to $308.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $374.92.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC opened at $325.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 84.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 34.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.