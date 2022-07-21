Barclays Cuts PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $16.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. PG&E has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 152.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 66.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

