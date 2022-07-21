Barclays Lowers Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $46.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

EXC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. Exelon has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 85,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 36,736 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4,119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 64,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 20,805 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

