BASIC Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $13.58 million and $72,252.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,560.79 or 1.00319470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,063,448,997 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance.

BASIC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.