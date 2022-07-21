BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 9.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 10.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of BCE by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

BCE Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.65%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

