Beacon (BECN) Market Capitalization Tops $320,373.51

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $320,373.51 and $2,293.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00136792 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008041 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000218 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

