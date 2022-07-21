Beacon (BECN) Market Capitalization Tops $320,373.51

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $320,373.51 and $2,293.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003875 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00136792 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008041 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
Beacon Coin Profile
Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.
Buying and Selling Beacon
