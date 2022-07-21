Bean Cash (BITB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $916,284.79

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $916,284.79 and $40.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000131 BTC.
- Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000371 BTC.
- Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Bean Cash Profile
BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,846,593,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum.
Bean Cash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.
