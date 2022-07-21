Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00100427 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00235118 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00040091 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007583 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile.

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

