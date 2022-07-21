Beer Money (BEER) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,477.00

Beer Money (BEER) traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a market cap of $439,691.91 and approximately $8,477.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 352,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io.

Buying and Selling Beer Money

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

