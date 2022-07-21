Belt Finance Trading Up 8.6% This Week (BELT)

Belt Finance (BELT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $5,487.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014931 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001758 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance.

Belt Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

