BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

BetProtocol (BEPRO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded flat against the dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,822.47 or 1.00045554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol.

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

