BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 347,787 shares during the period. BHP Group comprises approximately 3.6% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in BHP Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BHP Group by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 72,230 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BHP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,400 ($28.69) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($26.90) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($29.89) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,770.35.

BHP Group stock opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

