Biffa (LON:BIFF) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Biffa plc (LON:BIFF – Get Rating) dropped 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 348 ($4.16) and last traded at GBX 361 ($4.32). Approximately 477,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 808,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364.80 ($4.36).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.56) target price on shares of Biffa in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Biffa alerts:

Biffa Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 360.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 342.28. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.70.

Biffa Company Profile

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.