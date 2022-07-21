BiFi (BIFI) Price Reaches $0.0110

BiFi (BIFI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BiFi has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. BiFi has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $207,703.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

