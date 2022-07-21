Big Data Protocol Hits Market Cap of $2.25 Million (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $450,008.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Big Data Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,339.13 or 0.99937003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 46,020,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com.

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Big Data Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Big Data Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.