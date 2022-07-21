Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Trading Down 45%

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Rating) shares dropped 45% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Big Rock Brewery Trading Down 45.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71.

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

