BinaryX (BNX) Market Cap Achieves $259.10 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, BinaryX has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for about $128.08 or 0.00567299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $259.10 million and $20.10 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006009 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00187879 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.

BinaryX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

