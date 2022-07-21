Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $207.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $351.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.08 and a 200-day moving average of $211.39.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

