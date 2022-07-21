Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.25-$16.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 billion. Biogen also updated its FY22 guidance to $15.25-16.75 EPS.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.94. 8,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.39. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $351.86.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $263.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 14.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 4.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Biogen by 48.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 166,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,140,000 after acquiring an additional 54,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.