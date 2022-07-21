BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.67

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and traded as low as $3.00. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 4,384 shares changing hands.

BioRestorative Therapies Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.63% of BioRestorative Therapies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

