BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Short Interest Down 23.3% in June

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 936,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
BIT Mining Price Performance
Shares of BTCM stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.79. 15,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,399. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. BIT Mining has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $14.65.
BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $296.68 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIT Mining
BIT Mining Company Profile
BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIT Mining (BTCM)
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
- Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.