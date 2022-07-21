BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Short Interest Down 23.3% in June

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 936,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of BTCM stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.79. 15,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,399. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. BIT Mining has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $14.65.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $296.68 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BIT Mining by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BIT Mining by 1,519.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of BIT Mining by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

