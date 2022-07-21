Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 20.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $315.23 million and $14.86 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.00 or 0.00079472 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00267277 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00073109 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003200 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000393 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.