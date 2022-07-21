Bitcoin Private Price Down 3.1% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $56.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00003701 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00268170 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00081385 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00073648 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.