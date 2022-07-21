Bitspawn Price Hits $0.0010 (SPWN)

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Bitspawn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Bitspawn has a market cap of $518,509.66 and $22,271.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitspawn has traded up 7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00330426 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015266 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001672 BTC.
Bitspawn Profile
Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitspawn
