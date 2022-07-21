BitTube One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTube has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $241,284.69 and $2.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.28 or 0.00652645 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 349,271,839 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube .

Buying and Selling BitTube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

