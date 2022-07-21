Blackmoon Price Reaches $0.0472 (BMC)

Blackmoon (BMC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Blackmoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blackmoon has traded flat against the dollar. Blackmoon has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $757.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,822.47 or 1.00045554 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007254 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003880 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Blackmoon Profile
BMC is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG.
Blackmoon Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Blackmoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blackmoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.