Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC cut its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,619,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,982,000 after purchasing an additional 49,568 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,239,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 588,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 533,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 93,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 464,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

BTT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.60. 65,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,089. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also

