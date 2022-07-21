Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $93.71 and last traded at $95.25. 113,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,720,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $122.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

Blackstone Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.97. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in Blackstone by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

