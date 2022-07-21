Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Up 6.6%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.72 and last traded at $19.72. 21,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 689,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLNK. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 220.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. Blink Charging’s revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Jack Levine purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $109,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,907.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 52,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,184,000 after purchasing an additional 197,925 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth about $798,000. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

