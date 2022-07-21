Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $937.50 million-$971.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.91 million.

NASDAQ BCOR traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,485. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Blucora has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $900.59 million, a PE ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCOR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Blucora in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Blucora by 12.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Blucora in the first quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blucora by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after acquiring an additional 86,278 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

