Blue Square Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,406 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.7% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 919,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $185,091,000 after acquiring an additional 229,614 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $159.70 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15. The company has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.