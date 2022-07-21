Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD opened at $63.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.31. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

