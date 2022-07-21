Blue Square Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.2% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Stock Up 3.5 %

ADBE stock opened at $401.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.59. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $187.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.